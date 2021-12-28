NICHOLS, Olive L. "Ollie"



Age 93 of Fairborn, passed away December 24, 2021. She was born January 23, 1928, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ova and Pearl (Wisecup) Hardin. She was a longtime member of First Church of Christ, Red Hat



Society; and Fairborn Senior Center. Ollie enjoyed baking, crocheting, and loved being a mom and grandma. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney J. Nichols; daughter,



Donna Sue McKinley; brother, Russell Hardin, two sisters, Rena Willoughby, and Ruth Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McCall; two grandchildren, Jimmy (Regan) McKinley, Jennifer McKinley; son-in-law, Jim McKinley; three great-grandchildren, Dillin, Maxton, Augustus; as well as



extended family. The family would like to thank the Friends Assisted Living in Yellow Springs for taking care of Ollie this past year. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday,



December 29, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Steve Sisco officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 P.M. until the time of service. Ollie will be laid to rest next to her



husband at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com