NICKELL, Lenda L. Age 74, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Shand Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She was born March 24, 1946, in Redfox, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1949. Lenda was employed as an LPN at Garden Manor from 1988 to 1994. After her retirement, she moved to Florida six years ago. Preceding her in death were her father, Herbert William Johnson; her mother, Louise (nee Jent) Miller; and her husband, Kenneth; one son, Jim Hawkins; and one nephew, Jason Williams. She is survived by one son, John Hawkins and his companion, Cristi Littleton; two grandchildren, Wanda Doughman and Linda Doughman; one great grandson, Gregory Spencer; one sister, Carolyn Kahne, one niece, Anna (Andrew) Lucking; great nephew, Devin; great niece Alexandria Grace; her companion, James "Jim" Frith; her two furry friends her dogs, Jack and Bella which she loved dearly; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. If you desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.


