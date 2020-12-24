NICKELL, Paul E.



81, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, December 22, 2020. He was born December 29, 1938, in West Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late Edgar & Nannie (Crase) Nickell. A 1956 graduate of Tecumseh High School, he had retired from Bobo Construction. He is survived by his wife Lynne Clark Nickell; brother, Bob Nickell; daughters, Lori (Tony) Ammon & Julie Zimmerman; step-children, Randall (Laura) Bartlett, Gwyn (John) Boettcher; Nancy (Doug) Zorn, and Amy Bartlett; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren;



nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister-in-law Pamela (Aldredge) Nickell. Paul loved to play golf, spending time at the lake with family and was an obnoxious Kentucky Wildcats fan. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no



funeral services. A private memorial service will be held for family members at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements



entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY



UNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



