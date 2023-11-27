Nicodemus, Mary V.



Mary V. Nicodemus, age 102, of Dayton, passed away at the Oaks of West Kettering, in the memory unit, on November 24, 2023. Mary was born in Dahlgren, Illinois on August 15, 1921 to the late Grover and Sadie Cook. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank R. Nicodemus Sr.; as well as 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son, Frank Nicodemus, Jr.; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Mary managed the first London Bobby Fish and Chips Restaurant in the Dayton Mall for Cassano's. She later managed the Cassano's Pizza King and London Bobby Fish and Chips Restaurant in the Woodlane Shopping Center. Mary retired from Chick Filet at the Salem Mall as the Kitchen Supervisor. She was a member of the Eastern Star, The Victory Chapter, for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo with her close friend, Dreama. Mary was very kind, loving and was always there for her family. There will be no formal services for Mary. Her family will privately lay her to rest, next to her late husband, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com