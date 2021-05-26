NICODEMUS, Rex M.



Born in Ashland, Ohio, on June 8, 1945, Rex passed away on May 23, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, surrounded by family.



Rex was a loving husband, father and grandfather who devoted countless hours to coaching and watching his



sons sports teams (while boasting of his unassisted triple-play as a twelve-year-old shortstop), participating with them in



various Scouting activities, and supporting them in whatever endeavor they chose to pursue. An avid Browns fan, Rex also enjoyed following a variety of sports on TV, occasional visits to the casino, playing pool, and semi-annual fishing trips with friends.



He served in the U.S. Navy and worked nearly 50 years in the water pump industry, the past 17 at Preferred Pump, where he was employed up until his death.



Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and June Nicodemus, and son Craig. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Peggy; sons Lance (Sabrina), Tim, Adam, and Jeff (Lacey); grandchildren Jayce and Spencer; brothers Roger



(Geraldine) and Ron (Chris); sister-in-law Julie Hackett (Jack) and brother-in-law John Wahlrab (Roberta); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Blessed with an infectious joy of life, a ready smile, and an easygoing personality, Rex was much loved and appreciated by family, friends, co-workers, customers, and vendors alike.



Friends and family may visit from 5-8 pm on Thursday, May 27, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 am on Friday, May 28, at St.



Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary



Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Anthony Church.

