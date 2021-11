NILL, Dorothy T.



95, of Medway, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. She is survived by her husband Ralph Nill; children David Nill, Daryl Nill, Debbie Miers, Dennis Nill and Dawn Walters; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Private arrangements in care of TOBIAS



FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Please make contributions to ProMedica Hospice in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.