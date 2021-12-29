NIVENS, Daphyn L. "Day"



Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on Friday December 24, 2021, at Ohio Hospice. She was born on March 8, 1931, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to William and Carnell (Jennings) Long. She is preceded in death by her



parents, her husband, Robert Nivens in 2011, brother Edward Del Long, and Granddaughter Nicole Brown. She is survived by her brother William Long of Aiken, South Carolina, children Cheryl (Bob) Richert, Cindy (Al) Brown and Karen (Danny) Webb, 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She retired as a Commercial Loan Officer for National City Bank, later known as PNC Bank. Day's greatest love was her family. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1pm to 2pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Tesia Mallory officiating. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Hospice of Dayton (www.OhiosHospice.org). Burial will be



private at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

