NIXON, Dorothy

NIXON (nee: Brockmeyer), Dorothy Ann 85, of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Seasons Retirement Community. Born on May 30, 1935, to Harry and Helen (nee: Shepherd) Brockmeyer in Glendale, OH. Dorothy worked as a teacher for Lakota High School, D. Russel Lee, and St. Bernard High School. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, OH, enjoyed going to Red's games, crossword puzzles and working in her yard. Preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Dean Edward Nixon. She is survived by her husband, Ora Nixon; three sons, Timothy Dale Nixon of Annapolis, MD, Terry David Nixon of West Chester and Thomas Dwayne Nixon (Brenda) of Brownsburg, IN; two sisters, Marilyn Rowley and Hilda Fohs and three grandchildren, Maria Nixon, Sean Nixon and Michelle Nixon. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

