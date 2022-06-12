NIXON, Michael Edgar "Mike"



The morning of June 4th, 2022, Mike passed away after a long battle with COPD while at home in Fairborn, Ohio, with his wife Terri. Mike was 64 years old. He was a beloved brother, father, grandpa, son, and friend.



Mike was born in West Union, Ohio, on January 12, 1958. He was the third of four children of Ruth (Brown) and Willard "Bud" Nixon.



Mike traveled all over the US as a child, attending over twenty different schools from kindergarten to high school, as his dad was an active duty Chief Master Sergeant in the USAF. He was an avid athlete, excelling most notably in football and track. Mike met the love of his life, Terri (Bastin), at a track meet in eighth grade in Fairborn, OH. He graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery, AL, in 1976.



After high school, Mike joined the United States Air Force, serving in the Tactical Air Command until his honorable medical discharge as a Senior Airman in 1980. He worked in the computer and metrology field, eventually ending up back with the Air Force, working as a civilian within their Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory. He retired as a civilian with the USAF after thirty years of service.



Mike and Terri married September 22, 1979, in Donalsonville, Georgia, on their way to pick up home furniture from their parent's homes back in Ohio. Mike and Terri were married for forty-two years, and had four daughters, Ashley Nixon,



Marrisa (Scott) Brickey, Michaela (David) Wehr, and Laura



Nixon.



Mike was a lifetime member and former Sons of the American Legion post commander. He was a former Lodge President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union. He coached his daughter's numerous softball teams, loved Sci-Fi and Action films, and always enjoyed watching a football game on TV.



Mike is preceded in death by his father Willard "Bud" Nixon, mother Ruth Nixon, and brother Dennis "Denny" (Vickie)



Nixon.



Mike is survived by his wife Terri, four daughters Ashley, Marrisa, Michaela, and Laura, sons-in-law David and Scott, and siblings Patricia (Lee) Siler and Robyn (Tara) Nixon. At the time of his death, he had ten grandchildren, Bailey and Owen Wehr, Brycen Truelove, Ethan and Lucas Brickey, Gwendolyn and Zachary Lane, and Darcy, Christian, and Emilynne Todd. He is also survived by several nieces, a nephew, and cousins.



Mike was a big guy with an even bigger heart and personality. His ability to recall memories and tell a story were unmatched. He will be greatly missed.



Family and friends will celebrate his memory on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM at Beavercreek Golf Course (2800 New Germany-Trebein Road, Beavercreek, OH 45431). In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio. Burcham Tobias Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com

