Noel, Norman

Noel Sr., Norman Gene



95, from Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on 7/8/2024.



Norm was the son of the late Marie (Houchins) Eshbaugh, Howard Noel and stepfather Vernon Eshbaugh. He grew up in West Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Sorrell), son, Norman "Gene" Jr., brothers Robert Noel, Roy Eshbaugh, sisters Connie Hill, Barbara Dauphin. He is survived by his daughter Penny Noel Oliver (Ray), sisters Rose MacKinnon, Linda Padget , brothers Dave Eshbaugh, Jerry Eshbaugh, Granddaughter Brooke Kruzick, Great Granddaughter Khloe Kruzick, and special family friend Tonya Morrissey.



Norman was a World War II Navy Veteran who proudly served on the USS GARY.



Norman donated his body to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



