Noland, George Bryan



GEORGE BRYAN NOLAND, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. He is survived by his children, Michael Noland, Betsy Gerbec (Terry), Sue Intili (Lou), Linda Miller (Keith), and Carol Noland; his grandchildren, Zack Gerbec (Stephanie), Jackie Peace (Sean), Bryan Miller (Bethany), and Lauren Intili; his great-grandchildren, Quinn, Jeremiah and future twins Gerbec, Aubrey and Isla Peace, and Camden and Hudson Kirby; his sister Joan Murphy, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, his grandson Daniel Gerbec, his parents Alice and Bryan Noland, and four of his five siblings. Born in Fort Ogden, Florida, George joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II. After the war, he studied biology at the University of Detroit. There he also met his beloved Millie, and they married in 1952. After completing his PhD, the couple relocated to Dayton, Ohio in 1955 to become part of the University of Dayton family. George spent 36 years at UD, first as a biology professor and later as Dean of Graduate Studies, Director of the Research Institute, and Associate Provost. George and Millie were married for 53 years. He will be remembered as an intelligent, kind, and jovial man, and was deeply loved by his family. We would like to thank the wonderful people of St. Leonard and Ohio's Hospice for the compassionate care they provided him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to these organizations. Please see full obituary at Tobiasfuneralhome.com. Visitation is from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, March 29, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue. Service will be at Tobias on Thursday, March 30 at 11 am, with burial at Calvary Cemetery following.

