Noland, Madonna

Madonna Lynn "Donna" (Burns) Noland, age 70, of Lewisburg, passed away on April 1, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 13, 1953, the daughter of the late James H. and Peggy Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Eleanor Frost (Warren); and brother-in-law, Charles (Carolyn) Noland. Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Steven Noland; loving children, Amy (Pete) Byrne and Scott (girlfriend, Karen Miller) Noland; sisters, Charmaine (David) Westendorf, Peggy Snow, Carlene (Kenny) Dermer, Linda Laycox and Jacqueline (Clyde) Brewer; brother, James H. (Marilyn) Burns; sister-in-law, June (Jim) Leonard; brother-in-law, Robert (Joyce) Noland; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She worked for over 20 years at Green Tokai. She loved participating in Retiree's Electricians Local 82. She loved spending time with her family and planting flowers while enjoying her Angel Flower Garden. She loved to travel, especially her recent trip to Ireland. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00am, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. To share a memory of Donna with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

