dayton-daily-news logo
X

NOOKS, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NOOKS, Dr. James A.

Went home to be with his loving savior, Jesus Christ on March 26, 2022. James was born on July 17, 1951, in Xenia, Ohio. James is preceded in death by his parents, James T. Nooks, and Idella J. Nooks; wife, Debra K. Nooks; sisters, Cassaundra Story and Patricia Nooks, and son-in-law, Shuan Evege. James is survived by his brother, Jonathan Nooks; daughters, Angela (Brentt)

Hogan; Kisha (Torie) Williams; Anita (David) Lucas; Amy Evege; Breauna Nooks; and Gabrielle Nooks. Rev. Dr. Nooks

also leaves behind several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends. James was a very kind, and humble man that loved unconditionally and dedicated his life to serving God and others. James was a dedicated Pastor; Chaplain; and Engineer. Well Done thy good and faithful servant.

Service Pastor Nooks will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Mulberry St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of the service which will be at 11:00 am with Pastor Ernest C. Brown Sr.

officiating and Eulogist. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be

observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements

entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Live Stream available, Link: saintjohnmbc.org/funerals.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
REICHERT, Michael
3
Fulton, Joanne
4
MUELLER, Carl
5
HALEY, Benjamin
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top