Norman, Earl J.



age 79, of Fairborn, OH, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Earl was born on June 16, 1944, to the late Earl W. and Elva Norman, in Wheeling, WV. A native of Bridgeport, Belmont County, Ohio, he graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1962, before continuing his education at Ohio University and earning his B.A. in Economics. He worked many years for the U.S. Air Force at Newark Air Force Station and Wright-Patt AFB. At Wright-Patt Earl was a configuration manager for several new weapon systems, before retirement in the 90s. Throughout his life Earl was known to have a "green thumb" and loved working in his garden. He also enjoyed the company of his beloved cats, Boots and Baby. Earl will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Norman; nieces Kimberly Prater, Jennifer Hardy, and Christy Vanderflip; and numerous extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 5-6pm on Thursday May 2nd, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



