Norman, Floyd Allen

Norman Jr., Floyd Allen



Alexandria - (Floyd) Allen Norman Jr. passed away on February 27, 2023. He was 70 years old. Allen was a 1971 graduate of Wayne High School. He entered the Air Force after graduation and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone as part of the Military Police. He returned to the U.S. and moved to Alexandria, Virginia where he remained until his death. He is proceeded in death by his mother Thelma (2006), father Floyd (2008), younger brother John (2018) and younger brother Joe (2020). He is survived by a younger brother Mark (Cincinnati, Ohio) and younger sister Carol (Scottsdale, Arizona)

