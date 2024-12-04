Norman, Kenneth Harold



Kenneth Harold Norman age 68, of Carlisle, OH, passed away unexpectedly Monday December 2, 2024 at the Atrium Medical Center. Kenneth was born in Middletown, OH on December 17, 1955 to the late Buford Cecil and Lola Belle (Edwards) Norman. Kenneth was employed with Middletown Regional Hospital for 15 years leaving in 1989 as a 2nd Assistant in the Surgery Department. He joined AK Steel in 1989 and retired in 2019 with 30 years service as an Engineer on the railroad. Kenny was one of the most loved people to everyone and never met a stranger. He went out of his way to be the best he could be at whatever he attempted. Kenneth was an avid cyclist, loved playing the electric guitar and drums. He loved classic cars, jazz music, and was a people person. Kenneth was a man of God and faith. He is preceded in death by granddaughters Haley and Hannah Wheeler, his brother, John Norman, and his sisters, Elizabeth Mann and Rosemary Miller. Kenneth was a wonderful loving husband of 52 years to the love his life, Ruby, and wonderful, loving, giving father to his three children, Rebecca, Rachael, and Abigail (Jarrod) Morris. He was an amazing papaw to eight wonderful blessed grandchildren, Ashton, Jordan, Braden, Cayden, Kendal, Cara, Londyn and Jaxson. Also surviving is his brother, Arthur Norman, his sister, Loretta Day and many other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be 1pm to 3pm at the Anderson Life Celebration Center 360 Commerce Park Dr Franklin, OH on Saturday December 7, 2024 with a time to speak of remembrances at 2:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Small Comforts Fund for the HEAL Organization of Miami Valley/Atrium Medical Center in memory of Haley and Hannah Wheeler.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com