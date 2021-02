NORRIS, Jeffery B.



Jeffery B. Norris, 08/27/2021. Left to be with God and his



Cindy. He is survived by his Mother, Eddie Norris; Sisters, Gloria Melvin James and Pam Norris; Brothers, Gregory and Derrick Norris. He will be missed by many and never



forgotten. Rest Easy Jeffery. You will truly be missed. – Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.