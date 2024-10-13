Norris, Jessie

Norris Jr., Jessie L.



Jessie L. Norris Jr., age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, October 5 , 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, October 14, 2024 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



