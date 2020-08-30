NORRIS, Virginia P. "Ginny" 79, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1940, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ethel (Rice) Brown. She was a loving and devoted wife of 52 years, mother and grandmother. Her biggest accomplishments were her daughters. She loved watching them in all their activities, tennis and softball, softball being her favorite. She was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed her weekly bowling league for many years. Ginny owned and operated her business, Ginny's Upholstery for nearly 30 years. She had an infectious laugh that brought a smile to your face. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Emma Gazdik who she always said she loved to the moon and back! Ginny, Mom, Nana will leave a hole in our hearts but is at peace. Survivors include her husband, Phil H. Norris; three daughters, Cyndi (Jim) Young of Angola, Indiana, Desiree (Joe) Gazdik of St. Clairsville, Ohio and De Andree (Patrick) Nekoranec of Westerville, Ohio; one sister, Jackie Turner; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. At the time of her passing, gatherings and services were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the hope of the Norris family that a gathering to celebrate Ginny's life will be possible at the beginning of April 2021, depending on the status of the pandemic. A public notification will be posted prior to the celebration of life.



