Northern, Robert G.



82, passed away on November 5, 2024, in Trotwood, Ohio. Born on August 21, 1942, in Jackson, Tennessee, he was the tenth of eleven children to Reverend Peter T. Northern and Annie C. Merriweather-Northern. A skilled electrician, Robert dedicated over 30 years to Dayton Power and Light and was known as a "Jack of all trades." His life was defined by his heart for service and love for family. A faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years, he served in the male chorus and lived as a devoted follower of God. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. In 1967, Robert married Flora Harrell, and they raised two sons, Rodney and Corey. He is survived by Flora, his sons, brothers Ozell and Benny, and many loved ones. Robert's legacy endures in the lives he touched. Visitation 10-11 AM, Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H.H. Roberts Mortuary



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com