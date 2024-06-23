Norton, Betty

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Norton, Betty Lee

Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 15th, 2024. Funeral service Fri. June 28th at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416. Viewing at 10:00am funeral at 11:00am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. A repast to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Unity Banquet Hall - All friends and family are invited to join in sharing memories and honoring Betty's legacy.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Brant, Ruth
2
Bennett, Ronald
3
Arbogast, John
4
Bolek, Constance
5
Fitzwater, Martin
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top