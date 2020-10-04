NORTON, Raymond K. Raymond K. Norton, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Ray enjoyed fishing, sitting out at the reservoir or on his porch enjoying nature. Earlier in life he liked to fix his cars and tinker around the house. He is survived by his children: Heidi McLean, Brandon McLean, Keith Norton and Todd Norton, many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Norton, wife Linda Norton, and several siblings. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call from 5-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online expressions of sympathy and his video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com



