Norvell, Richard L.

passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Survived by his 2 daughters: LaDawn Norvell Hickman (Delbert) and ShaNay Norvell; 2 sisters: Beverly Stevens, Christy Norvell; 2 grandchildren: Bakari Selassie & D.J Hickman.; numerous loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services will be on June 4, 2024. Viewing 10:00 AM, Service 11:00 AM at H.H. Roberts.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

