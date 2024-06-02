Norvell, Richard L.



passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Survived by his 2 daughters: LaDawn Norvell Hickman (Delbert) and ShaNay Norvell; 2 sisters: Beverly Stevens, Christy Norvell; 2 grandchildren: Bakari Selassie & D.J Hickman.; numerous loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services will be on June 4, 2024. Viewing 10:00 AM, Service 11:00 AM at H.H. Roberts.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com