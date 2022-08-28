NORWALK,



Thomas Sawyer



Age 91, of Oakwood, OH, Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born October 3, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio; the son of the late Author and Isabel (Caldwell) Norwalk. Tom graduated from St. Petersburg High School, St. Petersburg, FL, and completed his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Miami, FL. After completing college, he attended the Officer Candidate School of Newport, Rhode Island in 1952. Tom worked as the President of the Miami Valley Marketing Group, founded in 1981. He served as the Vice Chair of the Southern Ohio District Export Council and the International Trade Association of Southwest Ohio as well as a Steering Committee Member of the National District Export Council. Thomas was a long-time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He was committed to his family, adored his daughters and granddaughters, and would take any chance to talk about them. He was a life-long champion of diversity and equal rights. He passionately supported economic development and trade promotion for the Dayton area. He loved trains, cars, light rail, theater and world travel. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia; partner, Joan Fahringer; and his dog, Diamond. Tom is survived by his daughters, Leslie Norwalk and Laura Norwalk Bendelius; son-in-law, Gregory Bendelius; granddaughters, Audrey and Hadley; brother and sister-in-law, Phil Cantelon and Eileen McGuckian; among other family and friends. A memorial service is being planned, and details will be available from the family. Tom will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood. A special thank you to Tracy Schaffner and Lisa Hughes, who watched out for him as he got older. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton History, 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



