NOURSE, Howard F. "Howie"



On April 18, 2021, Howard (Howie) F. Nourse, completed his work here on earth and went to join his parents



(Howard and Katherine Nourse) and eldest grandson (Fred Greene) in heaven. Howie was a loving husband and father, devoted brother, uncle, grandpa, coach and friend. He loved the Lord, spending a lifetime serving others, sharing life and influencing the lives of many as a mentor and coach. After meeting his future wife and graduating from Springfield High School, Springfield, OH, he attended The Ohio State University on an academic/athletic scholarship, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Higher Education, high-jumped as a member of the track team and was a member of the 1960 NCAA men's



basketball championship team. He continued his education with a Master's Degree from St. Francis College, Ft. Wayne, IN. He went on to coach basketball and direct athletics at John Wesley College, Owosso, MI, and Gordon College, Wenham, MA. After retiring from coaching, Howie returned to Ohio State and earned his Ph.D. He then changed careers serving as the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Milligan College, Milligan College, TN, for several years before joining a great friend as a partner with The Timothy Group, Grand Rapids, MI, working with church and parachurch organizations. Upon retiring to Jonesborough, TN, Howie enjoyed golfing, working around the house and yard, attending local cultural events, and worshipping with family and friends at Grace Fellowship Church.



He proudly served as a Board member at Crossroads School, Longmont, CO, a school for at-risk middle and high school



students which was co-founded by his daughter Connie.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Judy Nourse, Jonesborough, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Michael Bevilacqua, Boulder, CO; daughter, Connie Nourse, Longmont, CO; son and daughter-in-law Rob and



Karen Nourse, Johnson City, TN; grandchildren Mary Bevilacqua, Emilia Bevilacqua, and Seth Nourse; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Marlene Nourse, Springfield, OH; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Wendell Johns, Wichita, KS; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Chuck Wiggins, Ft. Wayne, IN, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many dear friends.



A celebration of Howie's life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads School, Longmont, CO, at www.crossroadslongmont.org.



Condolences may be sent to the Nourse family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and



Cremation Services 423-753-3821.

