NOYES, James Lee



81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Springfield



Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 6, 1940, the only son of the late Clarence W. and



Amelia M. (Whitacre) Noyes. Jim was raised in Pike County with his parents, and in Dayton with his grandmother, Mollie S. Noyes. He graduated from Western High School in Latham, Ohio, and attended Moorehead State University where he double-majored in mathematics and physics, receiving a BS degree. He continued his education at the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated with an MS degree in



applied mathematics. He completed his education at the



University of Wisconsin, receiving a PhD in computer science, specializing in optimization and numerical analysis. After



receiving his BS degree, Jim taught mathematics at Wayne Township High School for one year. He then spent the next 18 years as a mathematical analyst for the Foreign Technology Division at Wright-Patterson AFB. For the next 22 years, he served Wittenberg University as a professor of computer



science and created a program in computational science



specializing in teaching programming languages and mathematical modeling. While at Wittenberg, Jim also worked as a research scientist at Wright Laboratories. After his retirement in 2007, Jim did volunteer work teaching mathematics and computing, specializing in using the Mathematica System. He was especially interested in the integration of religion and



science. In addition to these activities, he was a long-time member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and served on various committees. Jim is survived by his loving wife,



Catherine (Reik) Noyes, special daughters Amy and Beth Noyes, and his cousin Kathleen Smith. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, 14 January 2022, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike. A celebration of Jim's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church with Pastor Tom Brodbeck presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, or to Wittenberg University Math and Computer Science



Department. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



