NUXHALL, Stephen

Stephen Martin (Marty) Nuxhall, age 64, died on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Franklin, TN. He was born on September 10, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio. Marty was the loving father of Matthew and Nathan Nuxhall; grandfather of Owen Nuxhall; brother to Jody Nuxhall Mueller and Kelly Nuxhall; son of Donald and Myra Nuxhall. He was a 1976 graduate of Edgewood High School in Trenton, Ohio, where he lettered in three sports including baseball, basketball, and football. Marty graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, in 1980 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He was on the football team at Miami University. He was a 37-year employee of General Motors Corporation having worked at Fisher Body, Fairfield, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Truck and Bus, and his current location at Spring Hill, TN. Marty was a member of Local 1853 UAW Autoworkers Union. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM Friday, February 4, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In honor of his life, contributions can be made to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League.



