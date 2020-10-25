NYE, Marcella Mae "Sis"



Age 88, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Hamden, Ohio, to the late Albert and Margaret (Click) Donahue. Sis was a longtime resident of Fairborn. She will be celebrated for her generous heart and giving nature. She cherished taking care of her family and also lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Sis enjoyed painting and appreciated the natural gifts of gardening and flowers. Through the years, she received



several beautification awards from the City of Fairborn. Sis will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Valerie Besco; son, Pat Nye; grandson, Adam Osterholt; sister, Edna White; brother, James Hodgson; and many nieces, nephews, and



beloved relatives. In addition to her parents, Sis was preceded in death by her devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Robert A. Nye, and 3 brothers. Morris Sons Funeral Home in Fairborn is honored to assist the family with private arrangements. Due to Covid, no public services will be planned. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com.

