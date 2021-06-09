O'BRIEN, Richard H.



Age 78, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Richard was born in Brunswick, GA, in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1963. After moving to Ohio in 1966, he



embarked on a career of about 40 years with General



Telephone Electric as a computer technician. Richard was



preceded in death by parents, Joseph F. and Joanna O'Brien; six brothers, Walter, Joseph, Stephen, John, Pat and Denis



O'Brien; and two sisters, Marianna Marder and Frances Glover. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene; sons, Chris, Tom and John; daughters, Gina Finnegan (Paraic) and Michele (Jose Jesus Lara Acosta); grandchildren, Aisling and Conor



Finnegan; brothers, Robert and Timothy O'Brien; and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 West Main St. in New Lebanon. Latin Requiem Mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 140 S. Findlay St. in Dayton with Father George Gabet officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Holp Cemetery on Clayton Road.



