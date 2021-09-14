dayton-daily-news logo
X

O'BRYANT, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

O'BRYANT Sr., James R.

JAMES R. O'BRYANT SR., 76, of Springfield, went home on

Friday evening, September 10, 2021, following a lengthy

illness. He was born in Marble Falls, Texas on March 9, 1945, the son of Robert Lee and

Helen Hazel (Lewis) O'Bryant. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. A retired master mechanic, he worked at several auto dealerships in the area. Jim loved the outdoors and

enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and photography. He shared his love of the outdoors through being a Boy Scout leader for many years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith E. (Sheffield) O'Bryant; children, James O'Bryant Jr., Joleen (Steve) Britton, Janeen (Joel) Naugle, and Jaclyn (Darnell) O'Bryant and three granddaughters whom he

adored, Bailey Britton, Casey Britton and Zoe Weaver. Also

surviving are siblings, Rose Carol O'Bryant, Madeana Salerno, Gary Holloway, Gail Lively, Donald Jean Holloway, Junie

Peacock, and Michael O'Bryant; many nieces and nephews; and an extended, loving family of in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Robert Lee and Edith O'Bryant and mother and step-father, Helen and Clyde

Johnson. A time to gather and celebrate Jim's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please remember Jim with a contribution to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KERRY, John
2
GEORGE, William
3
COOK, Jerry
4
MATTHEWS, John
5
LENTZ, Arthur
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top