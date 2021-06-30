O'CONNELL, James L.



Age 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. James is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Baltes) O'Connell of 67 years; his sons, Timothy (Teri), Todd (Janet), Matthew (Denise), James (Peggy Jenks), Denis (Kim) and Joel (Amity); his daughters, Jaime (Scott), Carrie (Joe), Anne (Rick), Erin (Steve) and Eimile (Sean); He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. James graduated from Chaminade HS and the University of Dayton. James also received and



advanced degree in Management from Earlham Institute and served several years in the US Army as a commissioned officer. His work career was primarily with Frigidare Division of GM and Monsanto Research Corp. In retirement, James served 10 years as a volunteer tax aide. A Private Mass of Christian



Burial was held at St. Henry Catholic Church with interment at the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. If desired,



contributions may be made to The Ohio Hospice of Dayton or a Dayton Catholic High School of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.

