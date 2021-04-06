O'CONNOR, Mabel Louise "Bubbles"



Age 83, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center. She was born May 26, 1937, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alva and Edith Wall. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wall and



former husband, Dangus



O'Connor. Mabel is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Deby and Steve West; grandsons, Lee West and Travis West; great-grandchildren,



Tyler (Dakota) West, Christine Harrison, Julia West, Aden West and Teagan West; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. She attended the Church of the Brethren of New Carlisle and church services at Vancrest Health Center. Mabel was a Helping Hands volunteer with Vancrest where she enjoyed entertaining her friends with



Bingo, card games and other activities. She was a devoted Christian who was an avid reader of the bible. Mostly she was a loving mother and grandmother who never missed an event. Mabel was extremely proud of her family and was a very uplifting spirit. She always had a smile on her face and lived to bring enjoyment to others. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place after the services at Eversole Cemetery in New Lebanon, Ohio. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

