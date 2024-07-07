O'Connor, Patricia



O'Connor, Patricia, born on November 25, 1932, in Quincy, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2024. She was the beloved daughter of Beulah (Nowlin) and Harry O'Heren, and sister to Rosemary (O'Heren) Westfallen, Nun Helen O'Heren, Joanie (O'Heren) Carlyle & brothers Jack & Charlie O'Heren, all of whom preceded her in death.



Patricia was the devoted wife of Robert Foster O'Connor for over 65 years, until his passing on January 29, 2023. Together, they built a loving family and shared many cherished memories.



She was a loving mother to Kevin (Beth) O'Connor of Saint James, NC; Katy (Robert) Crawford of Waynesville, Ohio; Colleen (Joe) Hull (deceased July 7, 2018); Tim (Karen) O'Connor of Saint James, NC; and Patricia Sue O'Connor of Dayton, Ohio.



Patricia's legacy continues through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kyle (Emily) O'Connor with children Rory and Sam; Megan (Mike) Iola with children Addison, Emma, and Maggie; Kacy O'Connor; Stacy Crawford; Jessica (Danny) Triplett with children Grant and Cash; Morgan Hull; Riley Hull; Lindsey Hull; Nicole (Luke) Ilderton with daughter Hadley; Natalie (Stefan) Viragh with children Atalaya and Leif; Ryan (Cimmeron) O'Connor with children Charlie and Lucy; Corey (Rhonda) O'Connor and children Lena & Corbin. Kate (Travis) Back with children Abigail and McKinzie; and Mandy (Erik) Mikkelson with children Madison, Palmer, and Warner.



In addition to her family roles, Patricia was a talented seamstress making many wedding dresses, Alter HS jackets as well as the jackets for the UD pep band director. She was a dedicated CCD teacher, sharing her faith and knowledge with the children of her community. As a devoted member of St. Charles Parish, she was actively involved in various church activities. Patricia was also a successful business entrepreneur, demonstrating her strong work ethic and determination.



Her warmth, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in our hearts.



The family greatly appreciates the love and care by Day City Hospice through her illness. In lieu of flowers please consider a generous donation to these skilled care givers.



Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Tuesday July 9 at St. Charles Borromeo Church.



The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Day City Hospice



Donate (daycityhospice.com)



Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



