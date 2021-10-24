O'DONNELL, Helen



"Jane"



Jane O'Donnell, age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on October 15, 1929. On July 4, 1953, she married William "Bill"



O'Donnell who preceded her in death in 2003.



Jane was an avid golfer and when that became difficult to play she enjoyed following the game on television. Before his death she and her husband traveled with multiple trips to Europe and Ireland and were proud that they had visited all 50 United States. She was a member of St. John Neumann Church and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. She also enjoyed her companion Henny, her cat and lap buddy.



Survivors include two children, Karen (Mike) Baumann and John P. O'Donnell, three grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Baumann Jr., Kathryn O'Donnell, Kelsey O'Donnell and two great-grandsons. She also leaves a sister Lois Collins. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" O'Donnell, Jr.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Avance Funeral Home, Fairfield, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.



The family wishes to thank The Christ Hospital's Geriatric Center and the Alzheimer's Association for their help and guidance. Memorials and donations can be made to the



Alzheimer's Association or Stephen T. Badin High School, Hamilton, Ohio.

