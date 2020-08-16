O'Donnell, Peter G.

O'DONNELL, Peter Peter G. O'Donnell, 56, of Ada, MI, passed away unexpectedly on August 3rd, 2020. Peter was born in Fort Rucker, AL, son of Robert and Mary Ellen O'Donnell. He graduated from Wright State University and worked his entire career in the Pipe Valve and Fitting /Water Works Industry. In May of 1988, he married his love Diana O'Donnell and raised two incredible sons, Brendan and Colin whom he loved with all his heart and soul. Peter enjoyed spending time fly fishing and taught his sons to fish, hunt and enjoy time at Torch Lake. He was a devoted father and husband who had a great love for travel and being on the water with family and friends. Peter cherished the relationships he built personally and professionally. His infectious smile and wit brought joy and a light to every room he walked into. Everyone who was able to share time with him will miss Peter. He is preceded in death by his father Robert O'Donnell. Peter is survived by his wife Diana O'Donnell and his two sons, Brendan and Colin O'Donnell. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Ellen O'Donnell; brother, Drew O'Donnell (Michele); and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. A private funeral service will be held due to COVID-19 and Church precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Torch Lake Conservation Center (https://conservetorch.org/donate/) or Grass River Natural Area (https://donorbox.org/2020-annual-fund

