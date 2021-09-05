O'LAUGHLIN, John J. "Joe"



Age 48, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 6, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio. Joe is survived by his parents, Tim and Charlotte O'Laughlin; children, Jason Cedric, Trent Berry, and Bailey O'Laughlin; brother, James O'Laughlin; sister, Samantha (O'Laughlin) Casey; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

