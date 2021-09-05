dayton-daily-news logo
X

O'LAUGHLIN, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

O'LAUGHLIN, John J. "Joe"

Age 48, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 6, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio. Joe is survived by his parents, Tim and Charlotte O'Laughlin; children, Jason Cedric, Trent Berry, and Bailey O'Laughlin; brother, James O'Laughlin; sister, Samantha (O'Laughlin) Casey; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
SWAN, Joan
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
WALTERS, Earl
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top