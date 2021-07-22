O'NEAL, George J.



80, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 7, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, to Raymond and Catherine Pearl O'Neal. After graduating from Springfield North High School in 1961, he began his career at International Harvester Company. He retired after faithfully working 32 years. George also served his country for six years of duty with the US Army Reserve. He married his devoted wife Mary in 1965, and in 1969 they moved to the countryside of Cable, Ohio, where they nurtured and raised six children. George enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, raising animals, and watching Western movies, especially ones featuring John Wayne. His first love was the Lord and he would share his faith and pray with anyone he found in need. George was a founding and current member of the River of Life Christian Center, Urbana, having held the position of Deacon for many years. He considered his wife Mary as impossible to live without, even for a moment, and she was always by his side. George dearly loved all his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary (Metzger) O'Neal; daughters, Mary Kathryn (Rodney) Daum of West Liberty and Kristine (Antonio) Febres of Raleigh, North Carolina; sons, Andrew (Susan) O'Neal of



Solon, Thomas (Carolyn) O'Neal of Cable, Michael (Amber)



O'Neal of Marysville, and Aaron (Jill) O'Neal of Cable; grandchildren, Megan (Kiel) Henry, Greyson Miller, Hayley and



Kelsey O'Neal, John Mason, Thomas Jr., and Andrew O'Neal, Alyssa and Dallas Febres, Tristan Hanline, Darian, and



Samantha Greenbaum, Nicole O'Neal and Erryl Will, George Aidan, Addison, and Ava O'Neal, and great-grandchildren; Jasper and Jaelon Henry, Elliot and Lennon Hanline. He is also survived by his dear brother, Raymond (Diane) O'Neal of Hilliard. George was preceded in death by his parents, infant sons Daniel and Mark, and granddaughter Alexa Febres. He leaves behind numerous and deeply cherished friends, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as an extended church family. There will be Visitation held Saturday, July 24th at River of Life Christian Center, 775 Washington Ave., Urbana, Ohio, from 10:00 to 12:00 noon. A funeral service will immediately follow in the church. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

