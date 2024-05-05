O'Neal, Maurice



Maurice O'Neal, age 86 of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away peacefully April 30, 2024. He was born October 26, 1937 to the late George Washington O'Neal and Ruby Erlene (Beaty) O'Neal in Opelika, Alabama. Maurice was raised in Somerset, Kentucky, left to join the USAF in 1954, and traveled the world for the next 20 years while serving. He retired from the USAF and Spectra Physics. Maurice was passionate about the game of golf and also enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alexa Flemming O' Neal (Waters). He is survived by his daughters, Michelle O'Neal (the late Richard Oliver); Trudy Staas (O'Neal); and Kim O'Neal; grandchildren, Maurice Oliver, Alexa O'Connell (Staas) (Patrick); and Tyler Staas (Shannon); great grandchildren, Vincent Staas and Henry Staas; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. A memorial service will begin at 6:00pm at the funeral home. To share a memory of Maurice or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com