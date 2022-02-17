O'NEAL, Sharon

O'NEAL (Burke, Kraft), Sharon Sue



In Loving Memory,



Sharon Sue O'Neal (Burke, Kraft), 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2022. Sharon was born on May 18, 1947, to Donald and Dorothy Burke of Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by both parents, her



sister Carol Walker, and brothers Ronald and Hubert Burke. Sharon is survived by two siblings, Phillip (Joyce) Burke and Dawn (James) Neal; three children, Richard Kraft, Steven



O'Neal, and Trina Bangash; 5 grandchildren, Paige and Haley Kraft and Adam, Alex and Nikita Bangash; and her beloved life companion Michael Kostic.



Sharon was a lifelong Daytonian who attended Ruskin and Wilbur Wright school. In her early years she worked as a



professional hairdresser and ended her work career as a



phlebotomist technician with Twin Valley Behavioral Hospital. She was an animal lover, kind and always had a ready smile for family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, (820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459) 9am – 10am with services following 10am - 11am for family and friends.

