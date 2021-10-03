O'NEIL (Detrick), Odyne



Age 91, of Centerville, passed away August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Gene. A loving mother to Jenny (Al) Gotwald, Julie (Dave) Von Derau, Joe (Missy) O'Neil, Jim (Ruth Anne) O'Neil. Odyne was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She worked for Winter's Bank, Tupperware, and The Diet Workshop. A member of Hope United Methodist Church for 58 years, Odyne volunteered in children's ministries, choir, women's circles, and planted flowers. Knitting hats and sweaters for children was her outreach. She enjoyed playing Hand and Foot with family and friends. Odyne donated her body to the WSU School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 16 at Hope United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 1:30 PM and service at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope U.M. Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike 45459 or Hospice of Dayton.

