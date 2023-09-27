O'Neill, Cathy S.



O'Neill, Cathy S., age 65 of Fairborn passed away Sunday September 24, 2023, after an extended illness. Cathy served as a dedicated optometrist for many years, but always found those special times to enjoy being around friends and family. Cathy was preceded in death by a brother, Michael O'Neill. She is survived by a sister, Pamela O'Neill; a brother and a sister-in-law, Jeff (Anne) O'Neill. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Friday, September 29 at St. Francis of the Assisi Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment, David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com