O'NEILL, James M.



79 of Springfield, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on April 21, 1941, the son of the late John D. "Jack" and Judith L. O'Neill (Carson). Jim was proud of his career in state and local law enforcement, having worked for the State of Ohio Department of Liquor Control and as Chief of Police for the villages of Tremont City and Clifton in Clark and Greene counties. He was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and maintenance technician. James is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Katherine (O'Neill) and Doug Armfelt, London, Ohio; granddaughter, Molly (Armfelt) and Cody Meade, South Solon, Ohio; and great-grandson, Cooper Meade. James is also survived by his longtime companion, caregiver and friend, Mary Sutch, Springfield, Ohio, as well as many life-long and dear friends. Memorial gifts may be given in James' name to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. A celebration of life for James will be held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

