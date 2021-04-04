O'NEILL, Michael J.
Age 65, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Michael is survived by a daughter, Anna Franklin
O'Neill; a son, Andrew O'Neill; three sisters, Cathy O'Neill, Pam O'Neill, and Mia Dionisio; a brother, Jeff O'Neill and his faithful companion and service dog, Psy. Memorial services will be held 12:00 pm, Friday, April 16 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,
Chaplain Steve officiating. Interment to follow at David's Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH
45440
https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral