O'RYAN, Harvey Eugene "Gene"



78, passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Village surrounded by his loving family. Gene courageously battled Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia with the support of his family, friends, and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Born May 18, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William and Florence O'Ryan, Gene lost his beloved wife Judy to cancer in 2014. Gene is survived by; children, Justin Eugene O'Ryan and Erin Kelly Richardson (Jonathan), and grandchildren Olivia and Owen; brother Jerry O'Ryan (Nancy); sister, Anna Belle Butcher; and other family and friends. Gene worked for GZK, Inc. for nearly 30 years, filling several roles. He had the opportunity of opening many new stores and helped grow the company. Gene and Judy loved to travel together. Some of their favorite destinations were Hilton Head, SC, Gatlinburg, TN, and Las Vegas, NV. Gene (Poppy) loved playing board games with his grandchildren, and was frequently caught cheating at UNO. Always quick with a smile, a dad joke, and a helping hand, Gene will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd, Monday, January 2, from 10am to 12pm, with a Celebration of Life Service thereafter. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Gene's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), and/or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

