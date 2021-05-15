<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689744-01_0_0000689744-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689744-01_0_0000689744-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">OAKES, Terry E. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">64, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. He was born December 17th, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Fred and Janice (McDonald) Oakes. Terry graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975 where he was <br/><br/>involved in basketball, baseball and FFA. For the last 34 years, Terry and his wife, Patti, owned and operated Oakes Door Service, Inc. During his free time, he enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time at Norris Lake. No matter the job, Terry was always willing to lend a helping hand. <br/><br/>Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patti (Flory) Oakes; his children: Nikki (Jeff) Smyczek, Jessie (Ryan) Florence and Dr. Terry Oakes II (Dr. Tom Monto); grandchildren: Breanna Oakes, Camron Smyczek, Annie Smyczek, Reese Florence, Layne <br/><br/>Florence, Rylee Florence and Walker Florence; his <br/><br/>mother, Janice (Jim) Sheridan; siblings: Gary (Missy) Oakes, Pam (Bob) Tatone, and sister-in-law Kari Oakes; several nieces, nephews and many friends. Terry is preceded in death by his father, Fred Oakes; brother, Jim Oakes and nephew, Joey <br/><br/>Jennings. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 17th, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 18th at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLLittletonRueLogo.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>