OAKLEY, Rick



Age 56 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Milton and Joyce Oakley, and a nephew Bradley Oakley. Survived by his loving wife of 18 years Shay, son Jonah Hall, brother Tommy (Shelia) Oakley, nephew Brandon (Taylor) Oakley, a niece Tiffany (Alex) Clair, a sister-in-law Cher Hall and her children Courtney, Jessica, Allie and Ethan, and numerous other family and friends. Rick was a 1984 graduate of Temple Christian School and he was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Rick retired as a Sergeant from the City of Dayton Police Department after 24 years of service. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St. Dayton, OH, by Pastor Jerry Siler. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery in W. Alexandria, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Dayton FOP44 Foundation either by Venmo@DaytonFOP44 or by mailing a check to The Dayton FOP Lodge 44 c/o Treasurer-In Memory of Rick Oakley, 4275 Powell Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com