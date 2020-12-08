OAKS, Lillian



Lillian Oaks passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020.



Born December 7, 1929, to Ernest and Emma Roberts in Beattyville, Kentucky. She grew up in Irvine, Kentucky, and moved to Dayton, after high school graduation, where she met her husband of 58 years, Maynard (Gary) Oaks. She worked many years at Globe Industries where she made many friends. After retirement they would meet monthly at Cracker Barrell for lunch and catching up.



Lillian attended church faithfully, was an avid reader and always had the latest technology at her fingertips. She traveled yearly with her siblings to places all over the country.



She spent a lot of time with her granddaughters care taking, sleep overs, vacations and shopping at the mall.



Lillian is survived by her daughter Susan Goode and husband Stan, her son Mike Oaks and wife Kathi, granddaughters



Julie Goode, Emily Mullen and husband Scott, Kristen



Schwieterman and husband Jason, Stephanie Clinker and



husband Dan, great-grandchildren Audrey, Sam, Max and Mia, great-great-granddaughter Roselyn and many nieces,



nephews and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Maynard, brothers Morgan, Ronald, Billy and Phil (Sonny),



sisters Edith and baby Georgianna.



She lived a long and happy life and we will all miss her sweet smile.



A private service for the family will be held at David's Cemetery.



You may express condolences to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com