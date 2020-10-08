OBERMEYER (Langenbahn), Karen A. Age 70, of Hanover Township, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Karen was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 12, 1950, to Ray and Edna Lorraine Langenbahn. Karen graduated from McNicholas High School class of 1968. She attended the University of Cincinnati graduating with a BBA in Marketing. In 1978, she married the love of her life, Russ Obermeyer. Karen was an avid golfer and loved her many dachshunds throughout the years. Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Russ Obermeyer; her siblings, Marilyn (Ted) Kaiser, Gary (Robin) Langenbahn and Gregg (Connie) Langenbahn; and her many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law, Rita Obermeyer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Jeff Silver. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com

