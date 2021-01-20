OFFUTT, Joyce O.



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 22, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Charles Spencer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com