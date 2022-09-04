OGG, Cliveous

OGG, III, Cliveous



On Friday, August 26, 2022, Cliveous Reginald Ogg, III (Reggie) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Reggie was born on August 22, 1947, in Fairborn, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his parents, Cliveous Reginald Ogg, Jr. and Bettie Ogg. Reggie's remarkable life will be cherished by his wife, Sherry; his daughters, Rachel Ogg and Amanda Cooke; and his brother, Brad Ogg. A celebration of Reggie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Nations Church in Athens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Athens Area Humane Society or the It Takes a Village Charity Foundation in Byron, GA. Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

